ROSEMONT, Ill., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tecta America, the national leader in commercial roofing, announces the recent acquisition of Jacksonville, FL-based Childers Roofing & Sheetmetal, Inc.
"We are thrilled to have the Childers Roofing & Sheetmetal team join the Tecta family. As we worked through this process, it was evident that we share similar core values that focus on putting customers and employees first. Our team is excited; it's a great fit." said Dave Reginelli, Tecta's President & CEO.
Since 2003, Childers Roofing & Sheetmetal has serviced the North Florida market and provided exceptional service, safety, and quality.
Butch Childers and Paul Gibbs will continue leading the operation as President and Vice President, respectively, along with the rest of their excellent management team and workforce. The operation will be known as Childers Roofing & Sheetmetal, a Tecta America Company, LLC.
"Childers Roofing is eager to enter this next stage of growth and support with Tecta America. The Tecta team has demonstrated deep roofing expertise, a commitment to customer satisfaction, and an impressive track record of successful projects. We look forward to working with Tecta as they continue to develop and expand the business." said Butch Childers, President, Childers Roofing & Sheetmetal.
