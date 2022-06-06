The national leader in commercial roofing acquires a leading roofing company based in Chantilly and Chesapeake, VA.
ROSEMONT, Ill., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tecta America, the national leader in commercial roofing, announces the acquisition of Katchmark Construction, Chantilly and Chesapeake, VA.
Katchmark Construction has served the greater Washington, DC metro area for over 30 years, and in 2014 opened a second location in Chesapeake, VA to continue to serve their thousands of satisfied customers. Katchmark prides themselves on serving their customers in a prompt, safe, and timely manner. They work with new construction, existing properties, homeowners, and property managers. Katchmark's team approach has been the key to their success.
"We are excited to welcome Katchmark Construction to our family of companies. Stephen Katchmark and his team share our commitment to quality, integrity, and providing the best service in their region," said Dave Reginelli, Tecta's President & CEO.
Stephen Katchmark will continue in his current role as President, along with the rest of his management team and workforce. The operation will be known as Katchmark Construction, a Tecta America Company, LLC.
"We look forward to continue providing roofing, siding, and windows at the highest level to all our customers in the region. We are excited to have Tecta's support as we continue to provide our award-winning service to new and returning customers," said Stephen Katchmark, President of Katchmark Construction.
Tecta America Corporation has grown to over 85 locations nationwide and is the largest roofing contractor in the United States, with an impeccable safety rating. Tecta is an approved applicator of all major manufacturers.
