ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tecta America, the national leader in commercial roofing, announces the acquisition of Deer Park, NY-based Roof Services of New York.
"Ralph and Doug Plotke, along with their management team, has built an extremely successful commercial roofing business serving the Long Island metropolitan area. We have been extremely impressed with the entire Roof Services team and look forward to welcoming them into the Tecta family. Roof Services prides themselves on delivering exceptional service to their long-standing customers, and Tecta is excited to partner with the Company," said Dave Reginelli, Tecta's President & CEO.
Roof Services has been serving the needs of its customers for over 30 years. The company has a well-known and established reputation, exceptional knowledge, experience, and professionalism. They primarily serve the Long Island, New York, and New Jersey metropolitan areas.
Ralph Plotke will continue his current role as President and Doug Plotke as Vice President, along with the rest of their management team and workforce. The operation will be known as Roof Services of New York, a Tecta America Company, LLC.
"We couldn't be more excited about becoming a part of the Tecta America family and the potential of Roof Services moving forward with the support of Tecta. We look forward to continuing to provide roofing services at the highest level to all of our customers in the region," said Ralph Plotke, President of Roof Services.
"We are excited for the next chapter of growth for Roof Services. Over the last 30 years, the Company has grown from a handful of roofers to an operation that now provides services to hundreds of customers across the tristate area. We have enjoyed getting to know Tecta and believe through our partnership we will continue to accelerate our growth", said Doug Plotke, Vice President of Roof Services.
