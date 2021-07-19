ROSEMONT, Ill., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tecta America Corp. announces that it has completed the acquisition of Empire Roofing, Inc. and all of its U.S. based affiliate roofing operations.
Founded in 1982, Ronnie and Sandra McGlothlin set out to build a better roofing company with an initial team of eight roofing professionals. In 1987, Matt Kelley joined to help lead Empire's sales and marketing efforts and expand on key customer relationships. Never compromising on its outstanding reputation for providing the highest quality roofing services, Empire expanded from its Fort Worth, TX base to include operations in San Antonio, Houston, Austin, El Paso, Tulsa, Nashville, Memphis, Sunrise (FL), West Palm Beach, Atlanta, and Denver. Today, Empire employs over 700 of the finest roofing and office professionals in the industry. Empire is well known throughout the industry for exceptional maintenance, repair, and re-roofing commercial roofing services.
Dave Reginelli, Tecta America President & CEO, said "We have long admired Empire, its management team, and its outstanding workforce. We look forward to welcoming Ronnie McGlothlin, Matt Kelley, and the rest of Empire's people into the Tecta family. This transaction establishes Tecta as the clear revenue and quality leader in the commercial roofing industry. Tecta now has 85+ locations in 32 states, served by a workforce of over 4,100 of the industry's finest professionals. This acquisition demonstrates our continuous commitment to the highest levels of customer service, as well as our relentless investment in and development of the best people in the industry."
Ronnie McGlothlin, co-founder of Empire Roofing said "We have known Tecta for a long time and always thought that Tecta would be the right home for Empire and its dedicated, exceptional workforce. Tecta treats all its employees like family, something we pride ourselves on and we couldn't be happier that we were able to complete this transaction. My partners and I look forward to working with the Tecta team for many years to come and continuing to do what we do best: providing exceptional service to our customers. I especially want to thank all my partners and general managers, Sandra McGlothlin, Matt Kelley, John Dollar, Ben Koonce, Steve Pearce, Billy Evans, Harmon Gilmore, Lincoln Hill, Denise Hamlin, and Josh Hipsher for their commitment to the Empire brand over the last 39 years."
Matt Kelley, Empire's Executive Vice President, said "Ronnie McGlothlin, Sandra McGlothlin, and I – along with the rest of our partners – are thrilled to bring Empire and our entire organization into Tecta. We share Tecta's values in recognizing the importance of our people and taking great care of our customers. Our customers will benefit from the combined reach and service of the Tecta / Empire platform allowing us to better serve them nationwide. Like Empire, Tecta has a demonstrated track record of placing strong emphasis on safety, training, and long-term development of their people. We look forward to completing the transaction and joining forces with the Tecta team."
Consistent with Tecta's business model, the company and its related operations will operate going forward as Empire Roofing, a Tecta America Company.
Dave Reginelli also added "Tecta has grown over the last 21 years from an original group of ten high quality roofing contractors who came together to build a better business to become the nation's largest provider of high-quality commercial roofing services. Our national scale, ability to provide exceptional service to our customers, and our continued investment in our people is unmatched in the industry. We are excited about the future and about finding other, high quality roofing contractors to partner with and join the Tecta America family."
