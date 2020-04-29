HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financier Ted Farnsworth announced today that his company, Fortress Entertainment Group, Inc., has entered into a three-picture deal with Damascus Road Productions underscoring different aspects of World War II with emphasis on the Holocaust, a subject near and dear to Farnsworth's heart.
The first movie, Resolve, is a $16 million-budget action/adventure, telling the true story of Clay Conner, Jr., leader of a band of soldiers in the Philippines, who steered clear of Japanese capture and the horrific Bataan Death March forming a guerilla fighting unit composed of G.I.'s, Filipinos and dangerous indigenous natives. Eluding capture for 34 months in the jungle, Conner and his ragtag crew fought mightily, playing a pivotal role in the Japanese surrender.
The movies will focus on courage and resilience with Holocaust connected stories portraying the triumph of the human spirit.
Principal photography on Resolve is to begin after the COVID-related bans are lifted, potentially as early as July or August, with simultaneous production in Syracuse, New York as well as Los Angeles and Manila in the Philippines.
Film distribution will be through Smith Global Media as well as Sony Pictures Home Entertainment for output deals including theatrical releasing, VOD, DVDs, SVOD, Cable TV and Digital.
Ted Farnsworth said, "We are looking forward to our association with Damascus Road Productions. We believe that their background in the faith-based movie sector is the perfect fit and we look forward to a long- term relationship and many more movie projects".
Ryan O'Quinn is well known to the faith-based audience as the star and executive producer of the 2016 movie, Believe, distributed by Sony Pictures and Freestyle. He is the founder and president of Damascus Road Productions headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
Ryan O'Quinn said, "Regardless of what happens within the 30-mile radius of where we're situated in the heart of Hollywood, our goal is to bring wholesome, high-quality projects to the big and small screen that appeal to a broad audience and present a positive world view."
Also working with the team are Jackelyn Viera Iloff , founder of Starlighter Films and Entertainment. Said Jackelyn Viera Iloff, "I am so thrilled to be working with this incredible team of film professionals. As a producer, my mission is to share hope, faith and inspiration through the storytelling of the human condition. I can't think of a better time to be out there sharing compelling stories in a world so uncertain and in such turmoil."
Contact: info@fortresseg.com 786.385.0532