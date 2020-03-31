FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor North America has appointed Tedros (Ted) Mengiste as Executive Director, Sales Operations, Genesis Motor America. Ted will be responsible for sales, retail operations and client experience in the United States. Mengiste starts on March 31, 2020 and will report directly to Mark Del Rosso, President and CEO Genesis Motor North America.
Mengiste's appointment is an extension of his 23-year career in automotive marketing, sales and service roles where he most recently served as Regional Vice President at Infiniti's largest area/zone. Mengiste's experience includes leadership in regional sales, retailer training, market representation, product management and marketing.
"Ted has exactly what Genesis needs as we extend our 'Young Luxury' platform," said Mark Del Rosso, President and CEO Genesis Motor North America. "He's been on-the-ground on factory floors, dealer showrooms and OEM head offices leading ROI-driven sales and product plays for more than 20 years. I'd like to welcome him to the Genesis family and can't wait to introduce him to our retail network."
Mengiste has an MBA from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing from Indiana University.
Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:
- Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance
- Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care
- Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services
- Three months of complimentary SiriusXM® Travel Link (Data Services)
- Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio.
Within recent months, Genesis has won #1 ranked brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) as well as #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings. Since arriving in the U.S. Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan has garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 19 major awards and accolades.
