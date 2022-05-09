Empowering Beyond Summit 2022, Avasant's annual flagship event, launches today at L.A.'s premier oceanfront location, Terranea Resort, on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Over 50 high-level featured speakers share valuable insights on the EBS22 stage, for what promises to be an engaging exploration of this year's theme: "Journey to The Imagination Age".
LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The much-anticipated B2B event of the year, Empowering Beyond Summit 2022, kicks-off today at the luxurious Terranea Resort on the Los Angeles coast. Hundreds of industry executives, thought leaders, and innovation experts come together to exchange ideas, build important partnerships, and strategize for moving enterprises forward in today's evolving economy. EBS22 is an immersive 2-day experience, curated to foster sustainable networks for future-driven aspirations. This year's theme, Journey to The Imagination Age, explores the exponential value and limitless possibilities of creativity combined with technology.
"Our sold-out summit brings together some of the world's foremost thought leaders to discuss how technology and disruptive business models can help enable digital transformation in the post COVID world. Featuring topics ranging from Crypto to Quantum, and covering industries from Healthcare to Retail, Empowering Beyond Summit 2022 will provide a playbook for businesses to adopt in the coming era", said Anupam Govil, Avasant Managing Partner, and Summit Chair.
Today's opening keynote speaker is Ted Ross, CIO (Chief Information Officer) for the City of Los Angeles, and General Manager of the Information Technology Agency (ITA). He shares unique insights on LA's digital roadmap for the 2028 Olympics. Ted has over 24 years of private and public sector technology experience, earning various awards along the way, including #1 Digital City, Top 25 Doer & Dreamer, a Southern California CIO of the Year ORBIE, and CIO of the Year.
The closing keynote from entrepreneur Jamie Siminoff, CEO of Ring, will end day one (1) of the Summit on an inspiring note. Jamie, who ingeniously created the world's first Wi-Fi video doorbell while working in his garage in 2011, will share his personal journey as an innovator and how he has built a business for lasting success.
Today's featured sessions:
•The Disruptive Potential of new Real Time Economy: Harnessing 5G, IoT and Beyond
•Evolving IT as a Driver for Digital Transformation
•From Crypto to Quantum: How Emerging Technologies will Change the Game!
•Innovation in Financial Services: From Digital Banks to Digital Wallets
•Intelligent Sourcing: Collaborating for Success
About Empowering Beyond
Avasant's Empowering Beyond Summit bring together industry leaders to ideate, connect and collaborate on issues that matter most to enterprises. This annual flagship event offers the incredible opportunity to gain insight into emergent business solutions and hear industry experts sharing first-hand accounts of the challenges and successes that are progressing enterprises forward.
About Avasant
Avasant is a leading management consulting firm focused on translating the power of technology into realizable business strategies for the world's largest corporations. Specializing in digital and IT transformation, sourcing advisory, global strategy, and governance services, Avasant prides itself on delivering high-value engagements through industry-focused innovation and flexible, client-based solutions.
Our seasoned professionals have an average of 20 years of industry-honed expertise, having conducted more than 1,000 engagements in over 50 countries. Avasant's next-generation consulting and advisory methods have made it the top-ranked firm in its class, with recognition from numerous organizations, including Vault, NOA, IAOP (International Association of Outsourcing Professionals), and the Wall Street Journal.
Avasant's engagement in the global market has inspired a strong commitment to community and purpose. Avasant Foundation supports technology and skill development programs to create employment opportunities for youth across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America.
