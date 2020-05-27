FRANKLIN, Mass., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After almost 10 years of service as the CEO of Tegra Medical and as Head of the Medical division within the SFS Group, J. Mark King has decided to retire as of August 1, 2020. The Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board thank J. Mark King for his many years of service, his contribution to the development of Tegra Medical and its integration into the SFS Group.
The MedTech industry is an important market segment for the SFS Group. It is the strategic goal to further strengthen and to grow SFS' position through the Tegra Medical brand in the MedTech market. Substantial investments in people and capacities are planned in order to pursue this goal.
About Tegra Medical
Known as the company that brings medical devices to life, Tegra Medical is focused exclusively on the medical device industry, providing true end-to-end solutions from prototyping to full production, and from complex components to finished medical devices. Offering a wide range of manufacturing technologies, the company creates devices used in cutting-edge procedures for leading surgical, interventional and orthopaedic companies. Tegra Medical has four ISO 13485 and FDA registered, QSR compliant manufacturing locations in the U.S. and Costa Rica, plus several sales offices in the U.S. and Europe. Tegra Medical is a member of SFS.