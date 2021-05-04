LOD, Israel, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telrad Networks, a global provider of innovative wireless telecommunication solutions, has announced its acquisition of WaveIP's business operations as well as the company's WipAir product portfolio, including its Wi-Fi 6 technology. WaveIP is a leading point-to-point and point-to-multipoint broadband wireless solutions in the sub-11GHz spectrum.
The union of the two companies' business operations will augment Telrad's product portfolio with WaveIP's best-in-class broadband wireless technologies. In turn, Telrad will provide those same technologies with increased market reach and a broader customer base.
"This mutually advantageous acquisition enables Telrad to fully leverage the incredible suite of broadband wireless technologies that WaveIP has developed over the past twenty years. The leading-edge engineering and technological resources that WaveIP brings to the table will give Telrad a robust platform to continue delivering cost-effective solutions that are truly next generation," said Moti Elmaliach, CEO of the Telrad Group.
"In addition to enhancing our development roadmap and bringing more value to our existing customer base, we also anticipate putting these cutting-edge technologies in the hands of even more network operators and wireless service providers around the world. We see this as an important step in confirming Telrad's place at the forefront of the modern telecom industry."
Many of the technologies that WaveIP brings have been featured in its popular WipAir product series. They include among other things unique interference-rejection mechanisms that allow for unrivaled reliability, capacity, latency and RF robustness. These will complement state-of-the-art features like carrier aggregation and frequency reuse that are already available in Telrad equipment.
"From every conceivable standpoint, the combination of Telrad and WaveIP is an impressively strong fit. The features that have previously made our WipAir product family a top choice for reliable wireless point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications will be taken to the next level as part of Telrad's solutions," said WaveIP CEO Eli Avivi.
"This acquisition will fuse our respective strengths and unlock even more potential for our current and future customers, presenting them with unprecedented flexibility and scalability for their wireless broadband infrastructure."
Yishai Amsterdamer, BWA Division General Manager, said that the company's dynamic R&D initiatives will benefit from such technologies as WaveIP's high-performance backhaul protocols and interference-mitigation capabilities.
"Through this acquisition of WaveIP, we at Telrad are demonstrating our commitment to creating an exciting near- and long-term product roadmap for our expert team of engineers as well as our customers. We are eagerly looking forward to building on these technologies and bringing them to market in a way that allows more wireless network operators to deploy or upgrade to ultra-efficient, cutting-edge infrastructure—and ultimately connects more parts of the globe with reliable, high-speed and affordable broadband access."
About Telrad Networks
Telrad Networks is a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, boasting over 300 4G deployments in 100 countries. Telrad stands at the forefront of the technology evolution with TD-LTE solutions and a path to 5G in the sub-6 GHz market. Since 1951, the company has been a recognized pioneer in the telecom industry, facilitating the connectivity needs of millions of end users through operators, ISPs and enterprises around the world. (telrad.com)
