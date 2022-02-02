NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tempting Ventures, a venture capital investor focussed on the staffing sector, appointed, former Managing Partner of Trans-Atlantic Advisory Firm, RJSG Advisors, Richard Green as Chief Financial Officer, effective 1st February 2022.
Reporting to CEO, Ryan Cleland-Bogle, with an international remit to oversee treasury, accounting, investment strategy, statutory requirements, and corporate governance to support the growth of the business in both the North America, UK, and European markets. Green will be based in New York and will join the Board as a key hire in Tempting Ventures aggressive US growth plan.
Cleland-Bogle commented on the appointment: "Richard's appointment brings a wealth of experience as both a CFO and entrepreneur. Our continued and sustained growth, particularly in the US, has led to this newly appointed position within the portfolio, enabling us to capitalize on his extensive experience of growing early-stage professional service companies. This further positions Tempting Ventures as the go-to VC firm specializing in staffing and executive search and strengthens our ability to offer our portfolio best-in-class finance and governance functions."
Tempting Ventures new CFO, Green, most recently served as Managing Partner at RJSG Advisors, which specializes in providing fractional CFO, COO, and Chief of Staff services to early-stage growth companies.
Cleland-Bogle added: "Richard's expertise in navigating the complexities of running and growing Trans-Atlantic businesses has been invaluable to our growth story over the last two years in the United States where he previously acted as external counsel. I look forward to Richard stepping into his new role with Tempting Ventures and spearheading our continued growth."
Green's proven track record in advising professional service and consultancy firms makes him well placed to facilitate the portfolio in pursuing further growth.
Eastward Partners, the Executive Search and Human Capital Consultancy based in New York, which joined the Tempting Ventures Portfolio in 2019, has, even with the challenging trade winds of the pandemic, doubled its headcount since January 2021. Joe Carbone, Eastward Partners CEO, commented on Green's appointment, "We have been fortunate to have access to Richard's wise counsel and look forward to him formally joining the Tempting Ventures family, to help us drive forward on a full-time basis."
Green expressed his enthusiasm on joining the team, enticing him back to the corporate side from advisory, "Playing a part in such a high performing, dynamic team during one of the most unique times in the recruitment industry is a really exciting proposition. I look forward to helping Tempting Ventures make strides forward in 2022 and beyond."
Media Contact
Ben Greenstreet, Tempting Ventures, 44 07713 858 226, b.greenstreet@temptingventures.com
SOURCE Tempting Ventures