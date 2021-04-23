TEMSA introduced its new TEMSA TS30 (34 passenger) at UMA Expo, considered one of the most important expos world-wide in the private coach segment, held in Orlando, FL. Being among one of the four largest coach retailers in the market, with its over 1,000 vehicles on the roads, TEMSA aims at delivering its electric vehicles that are recently developed for the roads in the United States
ADANA, Turkey, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEMSA, one of the industry leading bus manufacturers has been distributing coaches in the US market since 2010, continues its success story today. Having participated in the UMA Motorcoach EXPO 2021, which is considered as one of the most prestigious organizations in the private motorcoach market, UMA expo brings industry professionals from all corners of the world together in Orlando, Florida, TEMSA offers new technology, design, and innovation. It exhibited a single vehicle at the fair and managed to attract the attention and appreciation of all participants, with its new TS30 redesigned motorcoach.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES ARE ON THE ROAD
With more than 15,000 vehicles in 66 countries, TEMSA is reinforcing its position in the US day by day. Having entered the US market in 2010, TEMSA continues to operate through the TEMSA North America (TNA) Company founded in 2018. TEMSA that has managed to be one of the most important actors in the industry, by achieving a 10-percent market share where it operates presently, appears to be an "automotive-focused technology company" with over 1,000 vehicles in the US. The company that considers the North American market as one of its growth accelerator in the future and aims to bring the TS45 Electric Bus that it has recently developed specifically for US market.
NORTH AMERICA WILL BE A GROWTH ACCELERATOR
Tolga Kaan Doğancıoğlu, TEMSA CEO, said, "We are proud of having arrived at a successful point on a challenging market like the US. Besides, it is an important factor in identifying new targets for the forthcoming period. We have so far undersigned great achievements through the contribution of having analysed the market and determined the needs in an accurate fashion. Our electric vehicles that we produce along with all their technology will soon hit the roads in different parts of the US, particularly Silicon Valley. In the forthcoming period, we aim to write greater success stories, especially in the North American market, through the new partnership of PPF and Skoda Transportation."
NEW TS30 ATTRACTS GREAT APPRECIATION
Fatih Kozan, TEMSA North America Country Director, emphasized that it is the 50th anniversary of UMA and continued: "As in every year, we also took part at the fair this year with an innovative product, which brings design and technology together. Our TS30 vehicle has been the number-one choice of transport companies providing services with high quality standards in the market, as a high-end product that has never been in the travel/motorcoach segment in the past. Our model that we have enriched through new equipment gained the appreciation of all operators. We believe that we will bring our sales performance in the market to higher levels thanks to our new product that stands out with its sturdiness and low operational cost. "
