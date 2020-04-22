SAN ANTONIO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Peaks Media, a full-service marketing and advertising agency, today announced that it has been named agency of record by Salons by JC, the industry leading salon suite leasing and franchising company that provides solutions for salon professionals, customers, and franchises. Ten Peaks Media's services will include digital marketing, paid and organic social media, and marketing strategy and management.
Salons by JC is growing fast, with more than 100 locations nationwide and in Canada, with plans to grow 200 more locations in the next several years. In business since 1997, Salons by JC helps entrepreneurs launch and run a successful beauty or health and wellness business with an in-house training program that includes everything from salon operations to construction and marketing.
"We're fortunate to be able to continue our work in a time of such global uncertainty," said Steve Griffey, President of Salons by JC. "Within the last month, we've been able to do a full audit and hit the reset button with new strategies, and bringing on the talented team at Ten Peaks Media was an obvious next step to support our continued growth in the market."
Salons by JC is outsourcing its Chief Marketing Officer role to founder and CEO of Ten Peaks Media, Josh Cates, who has more than 20 years of experience in media and advertising. In 2019, Cates was named Businessman of the Year by the Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce and won an American Advertising Federation ADDY award for his work.
"Salons by JC, ranked as the #1 salon suite in the industry for two years running by Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchisee 500, is known for helping prospective franchise owners launch a successful business," said Cates. "Our team is committed to expanding the quality of their paid digital media and elevating their franchisees and company expertise to the masses."
About Ten Peaks Media
Ten Peaks Media is a full-service marketing and advertising agency. Areas of expertise includes branding, digital marketing, reputation management, SEO, graphic design, photography, social media management, video production, and website development. For more information, visit https://www.tenpeaksmedia.com/ and follow Ten Peaks Media on Facebook and Instagram.