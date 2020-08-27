Tenneco_Inc_Logo.jpg

 By Tenneco Inc.;RBC Capital Markets Industrials Conference;

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) will participate in the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Industrials Conference to be held virtually on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.  The webcasted presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:40 a.m. Eastern. Brian Kesseler, chief executive officer, and Matti Masanovich, chief financial officer, will give a strategic overview and provide information regarding matters impacting Tenneco's outlook.

The live webcast can be accessed by going to the "Investors" portion of its web site at www.investors.tenneco.com. A copy of the slides also will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab in this section of the website. A replay of the webcast will be available through October 15, 2020.

About Tenneco 
 Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with 2019 revenues of $17.45 billion and approximately 78,000 team members working at more than 300 sites worldwide.  Our four business groups, Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, deliver technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket. 

Investor Inquiries


Linae Golla

Rich Kwas

847-482-5162

248-849-1340

lgolla@tenneco.com

rich.kwas@tenneco.com



Media Inquiries


Bill Dawson


847-482-5807


bdawson@tenneco.com


 

 

 

