LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) will participate in the Gabelli 44th Annual Automotive Symposium to be held virtually on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.  The webcasted presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. Brian Kesseler, chief executive officer, and Matti Masanovich, chief financial officer, will give a strategic overview and provide information regarding matters impacting Tenneco's outlook.

The live webcast can be accessed by going to the "Investors" portion of its web site at www.investors.tenneco.com. A copy of the slides also will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab in this section of the website. A replay of the webcast will be available through December 3, 2020.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with 2019 revenues of $17.5 billion and approximately 78,000 team members working at more than 300 sites worldwide.  Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

Investor Inquiries


Linae Golla  

Rich Kwas

847-482-5162    

248-849-1340

lgolla@tenneco.com     

rich.kwas@tenneco.com



Media Inquiries

Bill Dawson

847-482-5807

bdawson@tenneco.com


 

