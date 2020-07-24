Tenneco_Inc_Logo.jpg

Tenneco, Inc. Logo

 By Tenneco Inc.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) will participate in the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference 2020 to be held virtually on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.  The webcasted presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:20 a.m. Eastern. Brian Kesseler, chief executive officer, will give a strategic overview and provide information regarding matters impacting Tenneco's outlook.

The live webcast can be accessed by going to the "Investors" portion of its web site at www.investors.tenneco.com. A copy of the slides also will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab in this section of the website. A replay of the webcast will be available through September 11, 2020.

Investor Inquiries

Linae Golla    

Rich Kwas

847-482-5162

248-849-1340

lgolla@tenneco.com

rich.kwas@tenneco.com


Media Inquiries

Bill Dawson

847-482-5807

bdawson@tenneco.com

 

