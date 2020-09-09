JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect has officially relocated its headquarters from Seattle, WA, to Johnson City, TN, in collaboration with the State of Tennessee, Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership (NeTREP), and Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). Governor Bill Lee, of Tennessee, formally welcomed the company at a ribbon-cutting celebration for the LabConnect facility expansion on Tuesday, September 8th.
"LabConnect is thrilled to be an official part of the Tennessee business community," said Tom Sellig. "Our company has been well-received, and we are grateful for the opportunities that the state of Tennessee offers, enabling us to double capacity and create jobs in the area. Tennessee officials have been very welcoming, and we look forward to a successful relationship going forward. We thank Governor Lee for celebrating this important growth of LabConnect with us."
LabConnect, a central lab leading the evolution in clinical study services, has grown significantly - expanding the biorepository in its Johnson City facility and increasing the clinical kit department. These plans also provide expansion of the company's unique sample tracking service, SampleGISTICS™, and year to date, LabConnect has helped to create several new, full time positions in the Johnson City area. Such developments serve to enhance our clients' experiences, achieving a new level of exceptional service for them.
The company is pleased to have chosen Tennessee as its official location while continuing to maintain a global network of sites, sponsors, and resources.
For more information, visit www.labconnect.com.
About LabConnect
Connect with LabConnect—the preeminent provider of central laboratory support services for analytically and logistically complex studies such as immuno-oncology, cell and gene therapies, and rare & orphan diseases. We offer unique and innovative services that have been specifically designed to meet the exacting demands of today's clinical trials. Our worldwide scope of services includes routine and specialized testing, real-time sample tracking, data integration, biorepository, sample processing and specialized functional outsourcing. Leading the evolution in central laboratory services since 2002, our services are customized to fit the unique needs of your trial. Get connected by requesting a proposal at www.labconnect.com or via email at info@labconnect.com.