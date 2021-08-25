NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mike Vrabel, three-time Super Bowl Champion and head coach of the Tennessee Titans and Robert Kiyosaki, the world's #1 Financial Guru, will hit the stage in Nashville on September 9, 2021 for the Get Motivated Business Seminar.
Business and community leaders all over Tennessee will gather at the Municipal Auditorium for this daylong event to get motivation and training from Mike Vrabel and Robert Kiyosaki, and glean success strategies from other celebrity achievers featured at the event.
This world class business event combines entertainment, education and celebration in a one day seminar packed with superstar speakers. Mike Vrabel and Robert Kiyosaki will be joined live on stage with the world's #1 Motivator Les Brown and several surprise guests.
"You've got to be hungry," says Les Brown, known around the world for his motivational, top-performance speeches. At the Get Motivated Business Seminar, Brown will reveal some of the top keys to reaching massive success in business and in life.
"This is our first appearance in Nashville for more than three years and we're excited to bring the event back at a time when it's so needed so much in Nashville," says Brian J. Forte, CEO and award-winning event producer. "We are thrilled to have Mike Vrabel, Robert Kiyosaki and Les Brown on stage. The fans are really looking forward to seeing coach Vrabel in this atmosphere, outside of the football stadium."
Forte says, "Nashville's top business leaders and professionals will attend this event because it's a way to recharge and refocus, network and sharpen your skills. There is no question Les Brown can motivate an audience. He is the best in the world. When you combine that with coaching from Mike Vrabel, the financial wisdom of Robert Kiyosaki, and all the entertainment and surprises we have in store – it's going to be the most phenomenal event we have ever produced in Nashville."
For advance FREE tickets, call 1-888-950-2060 or go to http://www.GetMotivated.com
Limited seats. This event will Sell out.
For media information and requests, call 1-888-950-2060
Media Contact
Brian Forte, Get Motivated Events, +1 888-950-2060, gary@getmotivated.com
SOURCE Get Motivated Events