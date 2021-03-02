CALABASAS, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob DeBrase has joined TEQlease Capital as Senior Vice President, Sales. In this management role, DeBrase will lead TEQlease Capital's sales organization, including its education, commercial and public equipment finance teams. DeBrase will also join TEQlease Capital's board of directors. The addition of DeBrase will allow TEQlease Capital to enhance its equipment finance programs and to more fully serve its manufacturer, reseller and solution provider partners.
Prior to joining TEQlease Capital, DeBrase, a 30 year equipment finance industry veteran, held sales leadership roles at Wells Fargo Commercial Capital and General Electric Capital. DeBrase led sales teams to deliver consistent program growth and successfully developed long-term relationships with equipment manufacturers and vendors.
"We are very fortunate to have Bob join the TEQlease team. Bob's proven leadership and wealth of expertise in our industry, including in education technology equipment finance, will be critical in expanding our equipment finance program offerings to our manufacturer and vendor partners," said Mike Lockwood, President of TEQlease Capital. "Bob is uniquely suited to lead our sales teams, and we are confident he will further our growth plans."
Since 2000, TEQlease Capital has specialized in providing best-in-class equipment lease financing solutions for businesses, educational institutions and federal, state and local governments, as well as offering manufacturer and vendor equipment finance programs across all industries. TEQlease Capital focuses on providing unparalleled service and on lowering acquisition finance costs, working with customers and equipment vendors through the entire equipment acquisition financing process. For more information, visit https://www.teqlease.com or call (818) 222-1006.
