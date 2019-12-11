- Terawatt will be showcasing their platform at CES 2020, with founder & CEO Francie Jain speaking on a panel titled "So, You Hired a Millennial." - Once in a lifetime giveaway where the winner can create a virtual coaching session with an expert Terawatt coach worth $1,500. - Stop by Booth #52948 in the Sands Expo for lots of free event swag and demos.