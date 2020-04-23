SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terminal, a company that builds world-class remote engineering teams for high-growth tech companies, today announced it has acquired talent-mapping software company ROIKOI. The acquisition combines Terminal's global reach, recruiting expertise and expansive engineering base with ROIKOI's AI-powered sourcing technology to identify and automatically engage with top talent. ROIKOI's talent acquisition platform will be available to all clients immediately, marking a critical advance in repairing the broken recruiting process with the most powerful hiring solution on the market.
"Fast-growing startups turn to Terminal to quickly hire elite engineers that fit their precise needs, and with ROIKOI we continue to add new technology and services that do that better than anyone else," said Clay Kellogg, CEO of Terminal. "Given the economic pressures around COVID-19, companies are being extra selective to hire engineers who best fit their business needs. Terminal already accelerates the traditional hiring process by 40%; ROIKOI's AI technology adds rocket fuel to swiftly match startups with the ideal engineers to help achieve breakout velocity."
Terminal's Engineer 2020 report released earlier this year found that nine in 10 engineers across North America think the hiring process is broken, with 70% noting disorganization and 42% citing long delays as problematic. ROIKOI's referral sourcing process helps startups hire engineers 10 days faster and retain employees twice as long. Its patent-pending Talent Graph enables Terminal engineers to easily identify and vote up top talent in their professional networks. ROIKOI then automatically matches the mostly highly ranked engineers with open positions across Terminal's hiring companies. Built-in outreach tools make it easy to start personalized conversations with candidates, achieving reply rates of up to 65%.
"The best way to find the right hire is to work through terrific talent you already have, but most companies haven't found a way to successfully automate the process," said Andy Wolfe, founder and CEO of ROIKOI. "Terminal is a pioneer in building global engineering communities that are gold mines for activating incredible talent. By layering on ROIKOI's technology, we can unlock Terminal's world-class networks to help more engineers find jobs they love while helping startups find essential talent -- and avoid the cost and delays of blind outreach and outdated referral programs."
ROIKOI founder and CEO Andy Wolfe joins Terminal to lead product and engineering, where he will drive the company's product roadmap and develop additional technology to advance Terminal's mission of streamlining access to talent.
About Terminal
Terminal is the world's first tech-enabled remote teams engine for fast growing companies. The company provides services and infrastructure in a complete solution that allows businesses to build world-class remote engineering teams faster than any other solution on the market. We hire, develop and retain talent by creating communities that take the guesswork out of remote and help startups thrive. Fast-growing tech companies such as Bluescape, Chime, Hims and Hers, NextDoor and more look to Terminal to build remote engineering teams based out of Terminal hubs across Canada and Mexico. Learn more about remote scaling at Terminal.io.