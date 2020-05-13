NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eCycle Solutions has joined TERRA's Done with IT program to provide mail-in electronics recycling options for businesses and individuals across Canada.
By joining TERRA, eCycle Solutions will help drive awareness about the negative environmental and health effects of electronic waste (e-waste) as well as the importance and value of certified recycling from their four Certified R2 recycling facilities located in Airdrie, AB; Chilliwack, BC; Mississauga, ON; and Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QC.
Done with IT, which serves the 48 contiguous states in the U.S., will initially serve the residents of Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec and quickly expand to additional provinces.
"TERRA is excited to partner with eCycle and expand our mail-in, recycling program into Canada," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. "Our program offers simple, secure and sustainable options to both urban and underserved rural populations.
Devices such as laptops, desktops, cell phones, hard drives and even telecom equipment can be shipped directly to eCycles' certified facility through Done with IT's mail-in program. All data stored on retired devices will be completely destroyed in accordance with eCycles' stringent certifications and all equipment will be responsibly recycled or refurbished for reuse.
"As our company grows, our vision at eCycle Solutions is to become recognized as the clear partner of choice for electronic and electrical asset recovery," said Tricia Oldfield, VP of Sales & Marketing at eCycle. "Through our partnership with TERRA and Done with IT, we aim to expand our industry-leading recycling solutions for individuals, businesses, and municipalities alike."
Done with IT also provides opportunities for city, county and state governments to extend their e-waste recycling options to their residents through its "Community Member" program. Likewise, businesses can connect to TERRA's certified network and offer discounts to their employees through its "Sustainer Member" program.
TERRA & Done with IT
TERRA is dedicated to diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources.
eCycle Solutions
Since 2005, eCycle Solutions has been committed to protecting and improving our environment through safe, convenient, and cost-effective recycling methods for electronic and electrically-powered assets. It is our mission to provide our customers with electronic and electrical asset recycling solutions that are secure, convenient, and environmentally responsible.
