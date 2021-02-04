TETRA Technologies, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/TETRA Technologies, Inc.)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/TETRA Technologies, Inc.)

 By TETRA Technologies, Inc.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA") (NYSE:TTI) today announced its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at its Corporate Headquarters located at 24955 Interstate 45 North in The Woodlands, Texas. 

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback and production well testing.  

www.tetratec.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetra-technologies-inc-announces-date-of-its-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301222728.html

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.