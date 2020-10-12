THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI), announced that management will present at the MicroCap Rodeo Conference on October 14, 2020.
Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of TETRA Technologies, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 14th at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time), and will be hosting one-on-one meetings on October 14 and October 15, 2020.
The Company's presentation on the day of the conference can be accessed at the following web link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/37897. The web site for the conference is as follows: https://microcaprodeo.com/
Investor Contact
For further information: Elijio Serrano, CFO, TETRA Technologies, Inc., The Woodlands, Texas, Phone: 281.367.1983, www.tetratec.com
Company Overview
TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment. TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP), a master limited partnership.