HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fulcrum Equity Partners ("Fulcrum") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Texas Endovascular Associates ("Texas Endovascular"). Texas Endovascular is a premier specialty physician practice within Interventional Radiology with a focus on women's health and non-cosmetic vascular and arterial treatments serving patients across the greater Houston Metro area.
"We knew that finding the right equity partner was critical to our long-term growth prospects," said Sean Mullen, CEO of Texas Endovascular. "After an exhaustive search and after meeting with multiple prospective PE firms, we chose Fulcrum because of their healthcare experience, collaborative approach, and impressive track record. We are excited to enter this new chapter in our company's life with Fulcrum as our partner, and we thank the Founders team for helping us through the selection process."
"We are excited to partner with the Texas Endovascular team to continue growing the impressive platform they have already built," said Tom Greer of Fulcrum Equity Partners. "The Company has created a differentiated service model and is well positioned to continue its growth in Texas. We look forward to building on this strong presence in the state as well as pursuing strategic acquisitions as we expand its geographical footprint."
Michael White, Managing Director at Founders Advisors, commented, "Working with the founders of the practice, Drs. Fox and Hardee, as well as the CEO, Sean Mullen, was a pleasure. The entire team at Texas Endovascular acted as a cohesive unit and persevered to find the right partner in Fulcrum. We are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this process and we are looking forward to the future of Texas Endovascular in partnership with Fulcrum".
About Fulcrum
Fulcrum is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm that manages over $600 million and provides expansion capital to rapidly growing companies led by strong entrepreneurs and management teams. Fulcrum targets companies within healthcare services, healthcare IT, B2B software, and technology-enabled services. Fulcrum's initial target investment is $5 million - $25 million to provide financing to meet a wide range of needs, including internal growth initiatives, acquisitions, divestitures, shareholder liquidity, and recapitalizations. The partners have over 140 years of relevant experience in Fulcrum's target markets, including significant operating experience in senior executive positions at companies that grew rapidly and enjoyed successful exits. Additionally, Fulcrum's limited partners include over 100 current or former business owners/CEOs of leading companies in a wide variety of industries that provide a rich resource for the firm and portfolio companies. For more information, please visit http://www.fulcrumep.com.
About Texas Endovascular
Texas Endovascular specializes in performing minimally invasive procedures to address vascular, vein, fibroid, and other diseases in an outpatient, office-based setting across five locations in the greater Houston Metro area. Their team of Interventional Radiologists have over 50+ years of experience in treating common conditions such as uterine fibroids, peripheral vascular disease, and varicose veins. For more information, please visit https://texaseva.com.
About Founders Advisors, LLC
Founders is a merger, acquisition, & strategic advisory firm serving middle-market companies. Founders focuses on helping companies across technology, business services, consumer, energy, healthcare, and industrial industries. Founders' skilled professionals, proven expertise, and process-based solutions help companies access growth capital, make acquisitions, and/or prepare for and execute liquidity events to achieve specific financial goals. In order to provide securities-related services discussed herein, certain principals of Founders Advisors, LLC are licensed with Founders M&A Advisory, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC. Founders M&A Advisory, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Founders Advisors, LLC. Founders Advisors, LLC does not provide investment advice. For more information, please visit http://www.foundersib.com
The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.
