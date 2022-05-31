Local Physical Therapy Group Offers trigger point dry needling for Wilderness Oak residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Texas Physical Therapy Specialists (TexPTS) is pleased to announce their newest clinic opened Saturday, the 28th, in San Antonio, TX. Located at 24815 US 281 Hwy. N. Ste. 101, the clinic is TexPTS's 41st location.
Joshua Haffner, PT, DPT, will serve as the Wilderness Oak Clinic Director and primary treating physical therapist.
TexPTS specializes in providing exceptional physical therapy through a combination of evidence-based practice, care excellence, and clinical excellence. Services offered by the Wilderness Oak clinic will include manual, orthopedic and performance physical therapy, chronic pain, and pelvic health. The clinic will also include specialties such as trigger point dry needling and an AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill, a revolutionary technology that is often used by professional athletes to continue training stress-free while recovering from injury.
"I am excited to be opening this new location in Wilderness Oak, and to be a part of the TexPTS team," says Haffner. "This clinic is a great opportunity for us to meet the needs of our patients and offer excellent customer service/care to the Wilderness Oak community. I look forward to helping the community work to achieve their optimal level of function."
For more information about the new Wilderness Oak clinic and a full list of TexPTS's services and offerings, please visit https://www.texpts.com/. To book an appointment with Joshua, please call (210) 868-6640.
About TexPTS
Texas Physical Therapy Specialists (TexPTS) is a Texas-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, TexPTS positively impacts patients lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit texpts.com, or find them on Facebook at @texpts.
Media Contact
Betsy Appleton, Confluent Health, 502-536-4584, Betsy@goconfluent.com
