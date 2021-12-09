TINLEY PARK, Ill., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Texas State Board of Education lists G-W as the sole publisher on the Proclamation 2022 List of Instructional Materials, a report summarizing the official findings of the state panels that reviewed Health and Physical Education (PE) resources. G-W's titles, Texas Health Skills for Middle School, Texas Health Skills for High School, and Texas Fitness and Wellness Skills, are the only titles that the state has selected for schools to adopt.
G-W's age-appropriate resources and activities are 100% aligned to the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS), the Texas state standards. Written by award-winning experts and Teachers of the Year, G-W's programs provide opportunities for students to learn, practice, and apply essential skills that they can incorporate into their daily lives now and in the future, putting them on the path to healthy and active lifestyles.
All materials underwent an extensive and detailed review process. After listening to input from various stakeholders in the community, schools, and the Texas State Board of Education, G-W incorporated feedback from the reviews into its resources as part of its dedicated effort to help districts implement sound health and fitness instruction. In addition, G-W materials support House Bill 1525 and Senate Bill 9 by separating Health Education materials from the "Opt-In" topics contained in the legislation, so that each district can easily provide access to Opt-In topics when a parent has provided permission.
"G-W is proud to be the only publisher of Health and PE resources adopted by the Texas State Board. Our collaborative approach with stakeholders shows our commitment to providing students and teachers with the best, most relevant materials possible," said Hector Morales, National Sales Director for G-W. "As a Texan, it's personally gratifying to be able to offer resources that will meet the needs of the many and diverse communities across our great state."
A Texas website with product details, video overviews, and preview information for the G-W resources is available at http://www.g-w.com/adoptions/texas/2022.
