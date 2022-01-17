NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Texere Publishing has announced the appointment of Peter Harkness, an experienced media entrepreneur, as Non-Executive Chairman of the company.
Peter Harkness is currently Non-Executive Director of Globaldata PLC, the £1.7bn market cap business information group. For more than three decades he has been Director or Chairman of several successful businesses, mainly in the media sector. He has published newspapers, consumer magazines and medical journals and has also led successful private equity investments in media monitoring and telecoms research. Peter has spent a total of 18 years on the Boards of quoted companies, including Datamonitor, Walker Greenbank and Chrysalis VCT PLC, and has twice been a PLC Chairman.
This is not the first time that Peter Harkness has assumed the role of Chairman for Texere Publishing having previously held the role from 2012-2014 where he oversaw the successful launch of the company along with a number of its brands.
On his appointment Peter said: "Although I left Texere as a Non-Executive Director several years ago, due to pressure of other projects, I have always kept in touch with the founders Andy and Tracey. I admire them a lot and am delighted with the way they and their talented executive team have developed Texere into a leading independent scientific publisher and digital content provider. I am delighted the team has asked me back and look forward to being part of their next exciting stage of development".
Andy Davies, CEO of Texere Publishing said, "2022 is Texere's tenth anniversary and we are delighted to mark this milestone by welcoming Peter back as Chairman. Peter brings with him a vast knowledge of the media and scientific publishing industry and we are excited to have him on board as we look to expand our business and further enhance the experience of our readers and advertisers".
