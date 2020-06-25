Former Constant Contact Board Member brings extensive experience advising growth-stage startups
SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --TextNow, the leading mobile app offering affordable cellular and WiFi-enabled phone service, announced today the addition of veteran technology executive Paul Schaut to the Board of Directors.
"Paul's vast experience will be invaluable to TextNow and our senior leadership team," said Derek Ting, CEO of TextNow. "We're proud of our success over the past 10 years, building a profitable business that helps millions of people every day stay connected to loved ones, employers, and essential services. As we look to the future, we look forward to benefiting from Paul's strategic counsel and entrepreneurial spirit as we continue to scale and capitalize on growth opportunities."
With more than 35 years of experience in the technology industry, Mr. Schaut excels at working with growth-stage companies. He is an 8-time CEO and has served on 18 professional boards, leading transformational changes, achieving rapid growth, and delivering exceptional value. As an outside director, he championed the repositioning of the behavioral data platform ShareThis, helped to position Constant Contact for an IPO and eventual $1.3 billion sale and helped navigate the sale of iCrossing to Hearst Corporation.
"I'm inspired by TextNow's mission to provide affordable phone service to everyone, and it's a testament to the company's innovation that they've been able to rapidly gain market share in the very competitive telecom space," said Schaut. "The exceptional product offering shows massive potential in the current environment and I'm thrilled to be working with Derek and the leadership team to take TextNow to new levels."
As a member of the board, Schaut will provide in-house guidance to TextNow executives as the company expands and grows. He'll provide guidance as TextNow iterates product offerings and bridges into new markets. Schaut is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and has served on MIT's Martin Trust for Entrepreneurship and the Massachusetts High Technology Council. Schaut has a business degree from San Jose University and lives outside of Boston with his family.
About TextNow
Founded in 2009, TextNow is the largest provider of free phone service in the U.S. With offices in San Francisco, Waterloo and Portland, the TextNow app has been downloaded more than 200 million times globally, helping millions of people stay connected with a free phone number through its mobile app and ad-supported calling and texting over WiFi and the Nationwide Sprint Network. For more information, visit https://www.textnow.com/.
Media Contact:
Nick de Pass
press@textnow.com