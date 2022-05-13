As TFORM, a Data Agility Group company announces the release of its enhanced, innovative hybrid digital infrastructure management tool TFORM it also grows by hiring its new Director of Product Management.
IRVING, Texas, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TFORM, Inc., a Data Agility Group, Inc. company has announced the release of the enhanced version of its data center and workload assessment solution and hired Michael Elrod as their Director of Product Management.
TFORM today announced the enhancement of its data center and workload assessment solution that was officially launched in August 2020. In its initial launch phase, TFORM provided the most comprehensive view of any IT environment, whether on-premises or in a public/Private cloud. This unrivaled capability created a new category of data center analytics that is fundamentally changing how technology leaders achieve workload optimization, digital transformation, and modernization. The next logical step was to hire the Director of Product Management to streamline the development and launch initiatives.
Michael Elrod brings with him over twelve years of innovative, extensive business, product, market, and sales development experience within highly competitive markets both domestically and internationally. He has worked with government agencies and within the private sector to deliver over 10 products from ideation to market leadership. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Keller School of Management as well as a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems from Devry University.
In roles prior to joining TFORM, he architected, and implemented complex software products in large national and international environments including for the DOD, VA, and many large Healthcare Networks such as Cleveland Clinic. In these roles, Michael recognized the importance of visibility and objective analytics that made each project successful. Andy Abbas, CEO, and President of TFORM Inc and the Data Agility Group Inc, said "We are very excited to have Michael on board. His depth of product development and project management expertise will complement our technical team of seasoned professionals to bring this exciting solution to the market."
Michael summarized his initial assessment of TFORM from a customer's perspective as "TFORM is the transformation engine for managing your IT Ecosystem. It not only provides you an eternal source of truth for what is in your IT environment, it aggregates multiple data points to provide you actionable data with incredibly low friction to implement." Michael is excited to unlock the full potential of TFORM by developing the various modules that are critical to our customers and continuing the path of making TFORM the market leader in Hybrid Data Infrastructure Management solutions.
More information about Michael Elrod is available at DAG's About Us page at http://www.dagintl.com
About TFORM
TFORM is a Hybrid Digital Infrastructure Management (HDIM) foundation for technology applications that bring visibility, intelligence, and automation to everything in an IT environment. See everything you have, its health, where it is operating, how it is connected and who owns it. Know when to retire, consolidate or migrate workloads and assets based on utilization and inter-dependencies. Quickly address vulnerabilities, enabling you to successfully mitigate business risks. Monitor all of this – from one dashboard. Using advanced analytics TFORM pulls together disparate data sets, transforming them into actionable intelligence. Further, TFORM automates the many tasks needed to act upon the intelligence it delivers. TFORM simplifies modernization and operations by combining compute, storage, network, security, migration, and optimization into one solution.
Media Contact
Chenai Penduka, TFORM, a Data Agility Group Inc company, 1 4692945750, marketing@dagintl.com
SOURCE TFORM, a Data Agility Group Inc company