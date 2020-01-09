7th Annual "Gold Meets Golden" Event Hosted By Nicole Kidman And Nadia Comaneci Brings Together Hollywood And Sport And Raises Needed Funds And Awareness For Angel City Sports

Top Hollywood Celebrities Nicole Kidman, Chris Evans, Naomi Watts, Rami Malek, Taron Egerton, Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Matt Bomer Kick Off the New Decade by Celebrating Legend Decorated Athletes Nadia Comaneci, Greg Louganis, Ian Thorpe, Kristi Yamaguchi, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Apolo Ohno, Edwin Moses, Al Joyner, Christian Yelich, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Roderick Townsend, Willie Gault, Dara Torres, Dalilah Muhammad, David Wagner, John Naber, Donna De Varona, Mallory Waggemann, Candace Cable and Many More Olympians and Paralympians at the Virginia Robinsons Gardens & Estate in Beverly Hills