Titan CEO and headline sponsors, Class VI Partners and Wipfli LLP, are pleased to announce Thad West, CEO and Co-Founder of Isos Technology, as a 2022 Phoenix Titan 100.
TEMPE, Ariz. , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsors, Class VI Partners and Wipfli LLP, are pleased to announce Thad West, CEO and Co-Founder of Isos Technology, as a 2022 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 90,000 individuals and generate over $32 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 29th, 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
"The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Phoenix business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation," said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
As a Co-Founder and CEO of Isos Technology, Thad West is responsible for overall vision, strategy, and execution of the business. Thad brings his diverse technology background, business acumen, and strong leadership skills to these roles. Thad has over two decades of experience in technology, including product management, development team leadership, enterprise architecture, and business application development. Prior to founding Isos Technology, Thad held the positions of VP of Application Development for a Fortune 100 financial company, and Director of Product Management for a mid-size software company specializing in mobile applications for the construction industry.
"I'm honored to be in the Titan 100 this year. Phoenix has an incredible group of business community leaders and visionaries that Isos Technology is proud to be a part of," said West. "I'm excited to continue making an impact in our industry and providing innovative consulting services to help our customers achieve their strategic transformation goals."
Thad West will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on September 29th, 2022, at the Chateau Luxe. Set amongst spectacular Sonoran Desert views, Chateau Luxe is Arizona's most luxurious and nationally recognized event destination. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.
About Titan CEO
Titan CEO brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables. We also provide private, instructor-led peer groups for Titan CEO members. Held monthly, our CEO peer groups are designed to meet a CEO's unique needs as a business leader by facilitating curriculum that helps to build business valuation and tackle everyday business challenges. We offer a suite of resources including private coaching, high-level networking, and executive level retreats. Through our community, we aim to work with CEOs to help them connect and grow as Titans of industry.
About Isos Technology
Isos Technology accelerates the innovation curve for companies that are changing the world. As a premier Atlassian Platinum and Enterprise Solution Partner with Cloud and Agile at Scale specializations, we make organizations' Atlassian tools work more efficiently and effectively, with the least amount of disruption, so that they can focus on their business priorities. Since 2005, our Atlassian-certified team has tackled some of the toughest problems companies face across ITSM, Scaled Agile, DevOps, and Cloud, and helped hundreds of organizations in both the private and public sectors get the most value out of their technology investment. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and with offices across the U.S., Isos Technology has been recognized as an Atlassian Partner of the Year in both the ITSM and Enterprise categories, an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company, and a CIOReview Most Promising Agile Consulting Company. For more information, visit isostech.com.
Media Contact
Lexi Hocker, Isos Technology, 1 4803665784, lexi.hocker@isostech.com
SOURCE Isos Technology