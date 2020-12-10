Thailand to ring in New Year 2021 with spectacular 1.4 km long eco-friendly fireworks display along Bangkok riverfront as message of hope to the world

Tourism Authority of Thailand collaborates with ICONSIAM and riverside businesses to organise 'Amazing Thailand Countdown 2021' 1.4 km ribbon of eco-friendly fireworks along Chao Phraya River to light up the night sky at midnight 31st December 2020 Expected to be viewed on the ground by three million people More than US$16,000 in prizes to be awarded to best photographs and best videos