TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- That's Us Technologies, parent company of LotVantage, ThumbStopper, and SellerVantage, announced today the sale of LotVantage to leading consumer engagement technology company Digital Air Strike.
Digital Air Strike, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, the leading consumer engagement technology solution provider for more than 7,000 dealerships, will expand upon its existing inventory digital marketing, engagement and targeting solutions with the acquisition of LotVantage. In addition to Digital Air Strike's current marketplace partners, including Facebook, Instagram, and Amazon, they will now enable their dealer customers to syndicate inventory through marketplaces including eBay, YouTube, and Craigslist.
"Digital Air Strike is a natural complement to what we've managed to create with LotVantage over the last decade," says LotVantage founder and CEO Matthew Brown. "Our focus conquering the divide between busy dealers and syndicating their inventory on the digital channels that matter is lock-step with the strategy that Digital Air Strike has employed to grow their own technology solutions; dealers and resellers will benefit greatly from the one-stop solution they'll receive through the newly joined technologies."
The acquisition of LotVantage will double the size of Digital Air Strike's reseller and channel network and will also provide a new home for former LotVantage employees and customers, providing their dealer and reseller clientele with even more solutions to generate awareness and sales for their dealerships.
"The acquisition of LotVantage's inventory syndication solutions will continue to expand on our strategy of arming our clients with efficient and effective online marketing solutions that provide meaningful impact for their dealerships," said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO, Digital Air Strike. "We are thrilled that our existing platforms complement LotVantage's services so well; this makes the transition for employees and customers seamless and beneficial."
With the sale of LotVantage, sister company ThumbStopper will continue to remain a key focus for That's Us Technologies. ThumbStopper provides organic social media syndication for brands that sell through channel partners, ensuring a brand-approved social presence for thousands of retailers currently on the platform.
"The sale of LotVantage is bittersweet for me," says LotVantage founder and CEO Matthew Brown. "I've enjoyed working with our team to expand LotVantage into a world class classified and digital solutions platform for our dealers and resellers, but with the sale of LotVantage, my executive team and I will be free to focus our efforts more effectively on our other companies, including ThumbStopper and SellerVantage."
That's Us Technologies legal representation for the transaction was Nick Foreste of Morris, Manning & Martin, and its financial advisor was Greg Bosl of Endeavor Strategies.
About That's Us Technologies
That's Us Technologies is in the business of leveraging technology to create effective efficiencies for their customers. The primary subsidiary of That's Us Technologies–ThumbStopper®–helps brands and retailers generate micro-moments of engagement through the curation, segmentation, and syndication of high-value content across leading social media platforms. ThumbStopper's Brand Manager™ seamlessly connects branded digital assets to your most likely consumers via native organic social posting and advertising at scale.
About Digital Air Strike
Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent lead response, and consumer engagement technology company helping over 7,000 businesses increase consumer response and conversions in digital and social media environments while generating measurable ROI. A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging, and managed service platforms to monitor, engage, improve, and manage consumer interactions for thousands of businesses in the United States, Canada and 33 additional countries, including working with seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information on the company is available at http://www.digitalairstrike.com and http://www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.
