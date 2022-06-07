Industry veteran joins THD's commitment to help clients transform their fundraising programs and create meaningful social impact
LINCOLN, Mass., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thompson Habib Denison (THD), a Moore company, has welcomed industry veteran Alison Teres as vice president, client strategy. Teres joins THD with more than twenty years of marketing program, channel and segment management experience within for-profit and nonprofit sectors. Teres' expertise will support THD's commitment to client growth and create a meaningful social impact.
Teres previously served as executive director, core donor marketing and operations at the American Red Cross where she leveraged new technologies to meet key performance measures in customer experience, client satisfaction and employee engagement. During her 11 years with the American Red Cross, Teres held multiple positions of increasing influence and responsibility. Under her direction, Teres' team grew donor loyalty through engagement channels including direct mail, email, text, telemarketing, peer-to-peer, social and emerging spaces, including charity stream fundraising. Her team oversaw programs that stewarded key segments, including monthly and mid-level giving, and marketed on behalf of all Red Cross regions to provide a blended level of national and local support.
"THD is a group of some of the brightest minds helping to meet critical marketing and fundraising objectives for important nonprofit organizations. I look forward to being a part of this exceptional team that continuously invests in their people," said Teres, "Together with THD, I will create impact throughout the donor journey using a blend of data-driven strategies, THD's industry-leading analytical tools, innovative omnichannel marketing and compelling creative."
"We are thrilled to welcome Alison on board at such a dynamic period for THD and Moore. As we continue to progress, Alison's deep understanding of donor behavior and omnichannel marketing strategy will be invaluable in fostering fruitful, long-lasting partnerships with clients," said Linda Williams, executive vice president and chief strategy officer.
To learn more about THD and the services they provide to help nonprofits grow, visit THDinc.com.
About THD
THD is a social impact agency committed to helping nonprofits grow through long-term, brand-loyal donor relationships. Bringing together its core competencies in strategy, data, analytics, marketing and creative, THD develops and executes insight-driven multichannel strategies to advance the mission of meaningful causes that serve our communities, our nation and our world. The company is headquartered in Lincoln, Mass., with clients across the U.S. and Canada.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,700 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
