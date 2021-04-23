The 129th Virtual Canton Fair Presents Cutting-Edge Vehicles and Parts, Leading Sustainable Development

NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...ENHANCED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON... A combination of dry and windy conditions will create an enhanced risk for the spread of wildfires this afternoon. Minimum relative humidity values are forecast to drop into the low to mid 20s this afternoon, with wind gusts between 20-30 mph. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.