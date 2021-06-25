DALLAS, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 20, a leading consortium of managed service providers (MSPs), is excited announce keynote speaker Maye Musk for the VISION 2021 conference.
Maye Musk, a role model, trend maker and rule changer with a fascinating family is set to deliver a keynote address on September 30th at VISION 2021. Maye is a respected dietitian who gives talks all over the world about health, nutrition, business, and aging. But things were not always so easy or glamorous -- she became a single mom at thirty-one years old, struggling through poverty to provide for her three children; dealt with weight issues as a plus-size model and overcame ageism in the modeling industry. She established a lifelong career as a dietitian, all the while starting over in eight diﬀerent cities across three countries and two continents. She made her way through it all with an indomitable spirit and a no-nonsense attitude to become a global success at what she calls the prime of her life. Her book, A Woman Makes A Plan, has been published by Penguin Random House in the USA and Canada. It is an international best-seller, and in over 70 countries with more to come.
Today, she continues to give presentations on entrepreneurship, aging, gender equality, single parenting, overcoming challenges, confidence and health to corporations, associations, hospitals and universities. Maye has traveled around the world giving talks in Melbourne, Stockholm, Kiev, Budapest, Cannes, Beirut and most of the major cities in the USA, Canada and South Africa. In Shanghai, after walking her longest runway at the Shanghai Sports Stadium, she was interviewed by over 30 media outlets.
Maye Musk will participate in a moderated discussion with The 20 CEO Tim Conkle at VISION on September 30th.
"Maye Musk is an icon. It is a great honor to have her as our keynote speaker for VISION 2021," says Crystal McFerran, CMO of The 20. "We're thrilled to be able to hold this year's VISION conference in-person and look forward to a fantastic lineup of content."
What can you expect from VISION this year? A full roster of sought-after speakers, innovative disruptors and business-focused visionaries sharing their knowledge with likeminded MSPs who are seeking to level up.
The two-day event also features a full slate of leading channel partners and industry experts. Hailed as the most important MSP event of the year, VISION 2021 will bring together top MSPs and IT service providers for two impactful days of speakers, sessions, and networking focused on business best practices, thought leadership, and growth.
