PLANO, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 20, leading MSP consortium, honored top managed services providers and vendors with VISION 2021 awards. Presented at its eighth annual VISION conference, these awards recognized managed service providers and vendors for their outstanding achievements over the past year.

"Year after year, our community of MSPs continues to blow us away with their dedication to innovation, growth, and excellence. It's an honor to recognize their commitment to The 20's model, and showcase their continued performance and success," said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20.

"It is also a tremendous privilege to honor the vendors propelling the growth of our MSP members, and give them the recognition they absolutely deserve," added Conkle.

The 20's VISION 2021 Awards include:

MSP of the Year - Red Box Business Solutions

MSP Business Growth – E2 IT Consulting

Most Engaged MSP – Peterson Technology Group & Byte-Werx

Support Desk Favorite – Wolfguard IT

Ambassador of the Year - Gary Blawat of INGRAIN IT

Best Revenue Booster - Egnyte

Most Disruptive Solution - Kaseya

Most Helpful Vendor – Nerdio

Product of the Year - BLOKWORX

Partner of the Year - BLOKWORX

The VISION 2021 Conference featured best-in-class thought leadership, actionable content sessions, channel trends, interactive peer panels, and peer networking – all focused on growing your IT services business. Keynote speaker, Nick Vujicic, a world-renowned speaker, New York Times best-selling author, coach and entrepreneur, shared his life obstacles and how to turn them into opportunities. Hailed as the most important MSP event of the year, VISION brought together top MSPs and IT service providers for three impactful days of speakers, sessions, and networking focused on business best practices, thought leadership, and growth.

About The 20

The 20 is an exclusive business development group for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond world-class tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry leaders, and ultimate scalability. To learn more about The 20, visit https://www.the20.com.

