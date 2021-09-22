NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum to announce the 2021 presenting companies presenting at the annual DPHARM Idol Disrupt, happening September 28, 2021, virtually, at the DPHARM: Disruptive Innovations to Advance Clinical Trials conference.
DPHARM Idol Disrupt is an annual live show taking place at the DPHARM conference. Before a judging panel of investors, biopharma veterans and patient advocates, each company has five minutes to prove why their technology can be disruptive in modernizing clinical research.
"As a clinical operations leader, I always enjoy not only learning about the brilliant, disruptive technologies being brought in front of our industry, but also hearing from the companies themselves about the value proposition they bring to areas like patient centricity, enabling decentralized trials and trial efficiency," said Doug Schantz, third-year DPHARM Idol Disrupt judge and VP of Clinical Operations at Alexion Pharmaceuticals.
The six companies presenting this year are:
Biofourmis, which offers solutions in virtual care and digital therapeutics for personalized and predictive patient care.
Curebase, and their virtual site and eClinical software platform to manage all site/patient data capture.
Lifelink Systems, whose mobile, simple patient experience technology interacts with large, diverse patient populations across a broad spectrum of care workflows.
Pro-ficiency, who reduces the costs and complications of clinical training by using comprehensive analytics that enrich and protect clinical research.
Unlearn, using novel AI approaches to create disease progression models for clinical research.
Greenphire, who is streamlining payment processes from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients.
DPHARM Idol Disrupt 2021 will kick off with an update from the 2020 Winner, King-Devick Technologies, who wowed judges last year with their objective oculomotor disorder assessment tool.
The 2021 DPHARM Idol Disrupt judges are: Deirdre BeVard, R&D Strategic Operations, CSL Behring; Esther Dyson, Executive Founder, Way to Wellville; Cindy Geoghegan, Patient Advocate; Jen Horonjeff, PhD, Founder and CEO, Savvy Cooperative; Adama Ibrahim, eMBA, Director, Digital Solutions, Global Drug Development, Novartis; Sarah Krüg, CEO, Cancer101; Doug Schantz, Vice President, Clinical Operations, Alexion Pharmaceuticals; and Mark Travers, PhD, MBA, Vice President, Head of GCTO Regions, Monitoring Excellence, Global Operations and eTMF, Merck.
Past DPHARM Idol winners include:
King-Devick Technologies, 2020
Tasso, 2019
Medable, 2018
physIQ, 2017
Florence Healthcare, 2016
Science 37, 2015
ePharmaSolutions, 2014
Medidata, 2013
For more information, please contact service@tcfllc.org or visit theconferenceforum.org.
About DPHARM:
DPHARM is the first event in the United States to question how we can disrupt the way clinical research gets done to reduce the burden to patients and physicians. DPHARM presented the first example of a decentralized clinical trial from Pfizer in 2011 and reports annually on the progress of flexible/decentralized trials with patient feedback. DPHARM is going into its 11th year in 2021. The concept of DPHARM was founded by Pfizer and Janssen who continue to play a key role on the steering committee to deliver a highly relevant and engaging program. DPHARM is the conference where a wide range of pharma companies report on innovation to advance clinical trials.
About The Conference Forum:
The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that brings key people together to share and exchange ideas and information on how to get therapeutics to patients faster. Now celebrating our 10th year, we continue to examine and challenge the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common, patient-centered goals. Each of our key research areas – Clinical Trial Innovation, Patients as Partners, R&D Leadership, Immuno-Oncology, Drug Delivery and Clinical Research as a Care Option – has a dedicated conference, quarterly newsletter and podcasts.
Media Contact
Allyson Adams, The Conference Forum, 6462906797, allyson@tcfllc.org
SOURCE The Conference Forum