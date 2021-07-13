MIAMI, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), the foremost gathering of international leaders in the multitrillion-dollar global wellness economy, today announced a new location and dates for its 2021 conference. Originally to be held in Tel Aviv, Israel, in mid-November, it will now take place in Boston, Massachusetts, from November 30 through December 3 at the stunning, five-star Encore Boston Harbor—a Wynn property. The 2022 Summit will be held in Tel Aviv in the fall of next year.
The Summit is a profoundly global event, and with shifting world travel restrictions, this fall's conference will be "hybrid": offering both in-person participation (where delegates are immersed in networking and social events) and a comprehensive virtual package, providing access to all the mainstage keynotes and panels—on-demand for every time zone.
All delegates will experience three days of expert keynotes and panels on the very different future for wellness as the world emerges from the pandemic. With a new era unfolding that will be defined by unprecedented intersections between health and wellness, Boston is the perfect place for the conference. It's the "brainpower city," with a renowned health and wellness ecosystem; an incredible innovation and investment landscape in "all things health"; and is the world's greatest university city, home to renowned institutions such as Harvard, MIT, Boston University and Tufts University.
"After consulting with the GWS's global Board of Advisors and our close partners in Israel, we made the decision to pivot to the US again this year," said Susie Ellis, GWS chair and CEO. "The 2021 Summit will explore the dramatically different and vibrant future for wellness that lies ahead after the lessons of the pandemic: an epoch where the relationship between 'health' and 'wellness' gets completely rethought, driving so much creativity and opportunity. We chose Boston because there's no better place to gather health and wellness leaders to rethink the place of wellness and prevention in society, medicine, technology and in the investment world—at the very highest level."
Boston: No place is such a combined health, tech, innovation, research and investment powerhouse
It's impossible to capture all the health and wellness entrepreneurial and research activity in Boston. It's the world mecca of higher education, boasting more than 100 universities and colleges. It's home to many of world's most powerful biotech/Pharma companies, including Novartis, Merck, Biogen and Pfizer. Boston has some of the most globally respected hospital and health research organizations, from Harvard's system (which includes Brigham and Women's Hospital; Massachusetts General; Beth Israel Deaconess; and Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the public health activism think-tank) to Tufts University Hospital System and the Leahy Clinic.
It's the number-two place to raise venture capital in the US (behind Silicon Valley) and a hotbed of health and wellness start-ups, from health provider tech companies, such as Athena and Reify, to fitness innovators, such as LoseIt and Coachup, to companies tackling mental wellness, whether MedRhythms or Happier.
Boston is an exciting city where the historic and modern collide on every corner: where cobblestone streets and the Freedom Trail landmarks (telling the story of American Independence) stand beside cutting-edge restaurants, trendy nightclubs and world-class museums. During the Summit, Boston will be ablaze with festive lights and special holiday events, from the Nutcracker to the Boston Pops. The Summit will announce special pre- and post-conference trips for delegates in the area soon. Massachusetts is also a very safe destination, ranking among the top five US states for vaccination rates, according to the New York Times.
The Encore Boston Harbor is a $2.6 billion, 33-acre, waterfront luxury resort located just minutes from Logan International Airport and all the important sights and destinations in the city—from the Seaport and the North End to the financial and theater districts. The resort, opened in 2019, features 15 restaurants and bars, massive meetings space, and a vast 19,000 square-foot spa.
Information on the Summit's theme, topics and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.
About the Global Wellness Summit —The Global Wellness Summit is the premier organization that brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $4.5 trillion global wellness economy. Its future-focused conference is held at a different global location each year and has traveled to the US, Switzerland, Turkey, Bali, India, Morocco, Mexico, Austria, Italy and Singapore. GWS also hosts regular virtual gatherings, including Wellness Master Classes, Wellness Sector Spotlights and Investor "Reverse Pitch" events. The organization's annual Global Wellness Trends Report offers expert-based predictions on the future of wellness. The 2021 Summit will be held in Boston from November 30–December 3. The 2022 Summit will be held in Tel Aviv in the fall.
