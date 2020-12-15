Stone_Fair.jpg

The 21st China (Nan'an) Shuitou International Stone Fair & Stone Design Week and the 5th China (Nan'an) Home Furnishing Theme Week are held.

 By Convergence Media Center of the Publicity Department of Nan'an Municipality

QUANZHOU, China, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual International Stone Fair and Home Furnishing Theme Week in Nan'an, Fujian Province kicked off on December 12. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nan'an, Fujian Province as a leader of the stone industry takes advantage of its traditional stone industry, innovates its marketing models, and highlights cultural creativity, as well as develops cultural and creative designs. A wide variety of unique stone cultural and creative home design works were highlighted at this year's International Stone Fair.

According to Convergence Media Center of the Publicity Department of Nan'an Municipality, for the first time, this year's Stone Fair was held together with the Home Furnishing Theme Week. With the theme of "Creativity, Intelligent Manufacturing, and Inclusiveness", the event invited design masters to give the finishing touch to the works from the high-end intelligent manufacturing of the stone industry, built a cloud platform to provide both online and offline end-to-end integrated services, and created a "Stone Fair" that never ends.

There are reportedly nearly 100,000 people employed in the stone material industry in Nan'an, Fujian Province, who trade stone materials with people from more than 130 countries and regions.

Jointly guided by Fujian Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce, Quanzhou Municipal People's Government, and Nan'an Municipal People's Government, the 21st China (Nan'an) Shuitou International Stone Fair was jointly held by China Stone Material Association, China Chamber of Commerce for Stone Industry, Nan'an City Stone Material Industry Association, and the Organizing Committee of China (Nan'an) Shuitou International Stone Fair.

Image Attachments Links:
   Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=380209
   Caption: The 21st China (Nan'an) Shuitou International Stone Fair & Stone Design Week and the 5th China (Nan'an) Home Furnishing Theme Week are held.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.