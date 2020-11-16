The_27th_China_International_Advertising_Festival_Opened_Xiamen.jpg

The 27th China International Advertising Festival Opened in Xiamen

 By China Advertising Association

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the China Advertising Association and specially supported by the Xiamen Municipal People's Government, the 27th China International Advertising Festival (CIAF) opened in Xiamen on November 15th (Beijing Time). Held in Xiamen for the first time, the Festival this year covers a series of programs, including awarding events, summit forums, media promotion, showcases and exhibitions. The exhibition area covers nearly 50,000 square meters, attracting more than 2,000 companies from marketing and communication and related industries in participatation.

The 27th China International Advertising Festival is committed to building a multi-level, all-round, and wide-ranging platform of advertising events, and establishing an advertising ecosystem for jointly creating and sharing the industry resources. The 2020 Festival, the first edition held in Xiamen, has opened a new chapter in the history of CIAF and for the advertising industry of the Xiamen city.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.