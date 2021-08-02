FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For attendees who want to grow their brand and market share in the hospitality industry, look no further than the International Pizza Expo. Ranking as one of the Top 100 trade shows in the United States, the event will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center - Central Exhibit Halls from August 17-19, 2021.
"Due to the competitive nature of the hospitality industry, it is essential for vendors and suppliers of all sizes to create a professional, digital presence," stated Zach Hoffman, CEO of Exults Digital Marketing. "Through employing techniques such as digital branding, website design, search engine optimization (SEO), and active social media engagement, business owners can increase sales and build customer loyalty. We're eager to demonstrate to multi-location retailers and industry vendors, in particular, how they may better develop their businesses and focus on their target consumers."
Exults will be providing complimentary evaluations prior to the Expo to assist those interested in improving their online performance. Business owners and marketing specialists alike are encouraged to stop by booth 1624 any time during the show for an opportunity to discuss their business objectives with CEO of Exults, Zach Hoffman. Restaurateurs can benefit from increasing their marketing efforts as a result of the increase in consumer spending and consumers' willingness to pay higher prices.
For 15 years, Exults has researched, strategized, and deployed highly targeted campaigns focused on driving results. The agency is offering a complimentary audit which you can request ahead of the Expo. The audit includes an onsite SEO report, website structure and call-to-action (CTA) review, social media presence brief, and online reputation analysis of your current digital marketing efforts.
Those interested in attending the Pizza Expo can visit the event's website to find more information concerning the registration process, workshop schedule, and have an opportunity to connect with exhibitors.
More About Exults Digital Marketing
Exults is a full-service digital marketing company that is results driven. Offering a complete range of digital marketing services to reach its clients' goals, Exults premier services include:
- Digital Branding
- Website Design and Development
- eCommerce platform development and management
- Search Engine Optimization
- Pay Per Click Management
- Social Media Marketing
- Digital PR
If you are interested in rebranding your company for the digital business world to spark meaningful engagement and online sales, contact Exults. For more information, please visit the Exults website (https://www.exults.com/) or call 866-999-4736.
