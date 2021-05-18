MEDIA, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Actuarial Advantage, Inc. merged operations with Financial Risk Analysts, LLC and the combined entity operates under the name The Actuarial Advantage, Inc.

The merged entity offers Property & Casualty actuarial consulting services and serves a variety of clients including: captive and traditional insurance companies, government risk pools, public entities, self-insureds, program managers, brokers, and other professionals.

Learn more at http://www.taa-inc.com

Media Contact

Kyle Mrotek, The Actuarial Advantage, Inc., +1 (610) 627-0702, kmrotek@taa-inc.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE The Actuarial Advantage, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.