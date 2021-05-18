MEDIA, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Actuarial Advantage, Inc. merged operations with Financial Risk Analysts, LLC and the combined entity operates under the name The Actuarial Advantage, Inc.
The merged entity offers Property & Casualty actuarial consulting services and serves a variety of clients including: captive and traditional insurance companies, government risk pools, public entities, self-insureds, program managers, brokers, and other professionals.
