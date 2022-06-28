The New Location Becomes 61st Office for Global Real Estate Brokerage and its Seventh Operation in Mexico
LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage, The Agency has announced the launch of its new franchise office in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. The new locale is the firm's 40th global franchise among its growing network of offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe. The San Miguel de Allende office will be led by esteemed luxury real estate agents and managing partners, Juan Diaz Rivera and Bernardo Mucino Koenig. Marking the 61st office across the globe, The Agency San Miguel de Allende is The Agency's seventh office location in Mexico, following Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Punta de Mita, Riviera Maya, Todos Santos and La Paz.
"I am delighted to continue expanding The Agency's presence throughout Mexico with the launch of our new office in one of the country's leading markets and sought-after destinations," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "Bernardo Mucino Koenig and Juan Diaz Rivera have been exceptional ambassadors for our brand for years now, and I am confident that their team will usher in a new era of luxury real estate in San Miguel de Allende."
The Agency has rapidly expanded its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independent-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than just using the brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations training, tools and technology as our corporate offices. In the past 12 months, The Agency has already showcased impressive growth in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, opening independently-owned offices in Amsterdam, Downtown Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Muskoka, Brantford, Naples, Florida, Birmingham, Michigan, Seattle, Washington, Miami, Florida, North Atlanta, Georgia, Austin, Texas, Grand Cayman, Frederick, Maryland, and now San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.
"The picturesque city of San Miguel de Allende, renowned for old world charm and first world amenities, was a clear next milestone for The Agency as we further grow throughout the region," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "Bernardo and Juan are true authorities in Mexico and we could not be more excited for another successful launch in this beautiful metropolis."
Juan Diaz Rivera comes from a family of leaders and innovators. From an early age he became acquainted with real estate development and marketing, which led him to become a Director of Sales and Marketing & Partner at Capella Pedregal (now the The Waldorf Cabo San Lucas) – one of the highest ranked luxury retreats in Mexico. For nearly two decades, his leadership and market knowledge served as a COO of Grupo Riveras. Under his leadership, Grupo Rivera's Coldwell Banker Riveras franchise achieved the top CB franchise in Mexico for over 14 years. As Co-Managing Partner of The Agency Los Cabos, Juan has been largely responsible for Business Development in addition to specializing in larger commercial transactions and curation of sales teams for new development sales.
"Bernardo and I look forward to continuing to service buyers and sellers in another top Mexican market while harnessing the exceptional offerings of The Agency's global network," said Juan Diaz Rivera. "No other brokerage provides the unparalleled marketing, tools, and technology that The Agency brings to each market. The Agency is making its mark across prominent destinations in Mexico, and its latest franchise office in San Miguel de Allende will further differentiate the brand from other brokerages in Mexico."
Fully bilingual and bicultural, Bernardo Mucino Koenig grew up between Mexico City and Beverly Hills. While researching Cabo's booming real estate market for his Master's dissertation in International Housing at The London School of Economics, Bernardo made the decision to move to Cabo. Over the past decade, Bernardo has been actively involved in all areas of luxury real estate in Mexico. As a strategist, with a healthy appetite for negotiation and strong ethical professionalism, Bernardo has developed an impressive portfolio of loyal clients. In 2014 Bernardo joined forces with The Agency as the sales director of Hacienda Beach Club. Along with a stellar team of agents, they managed to sell all developer inventory in two years. The success of Hacienda Beach led to the partnership and creation of The Agency Los Cabos where Bernardo is the managing director and broker and represents premier developments and estates across Baja California.
"The Agency is more than a brokerage, more than a brand. It's about reconceiving the way luxury real estate is sold in an ever-evolving market to better serve our clients," said Bernardo Mucino Koenig. "The Agency's global network and cutting-edge solutions will bring never-before-seen success to the breathtaking market within San Miguel de Allende and I am honored to be at the forefront."
With solid infrastructure and a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Agency has grown to over 50 corporately-owned and franchise offices across the globe. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for five consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 21st on the 2022 RealTrends 500 list, and led the top 50 firms in average sales price by sides with a "whopping" $2.5 million average sales price.
In May 2022, The Agency acquired Triplemint, a revolutionary technology-powered, NYC-based firm, in an all-equity transaction. The Agency will adopt Triplemint's proprietary, disruptive technology, and Triplemint will adopt the Agency's innovative, industry-leading brand, forming an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage firm. In tandem with the acquisition, The Agency jointly raised $35 million in growth capital from strategic investors, further positioning the brand for strategic and sustainable global growth.
The Agency San Miguel de Allende will be located at Aldama #31, Colonia Centro C.P. 37700, en San Miguel de Allende Guanajuato, Mexico. This historic street has been voted one of the top 50 most beautiful streets in the world by Architectural Digest in 2021.
