Global Real Estate Firm Welcomes Real Estate Tech Leader To Oversee Strategic Growth and Agent Recruitment
LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage The Agency is proud to announce Aisha Chiappetta joins the team as Vice President of Strategic Growth, where she will be responsible for accelerating The Agency's revenue through targeting, nurturing, and recruiting real estate agents in each of the company's key markets. With over two decades of experience, Chiappetta joins The Agency after holding management positions at leading technology firms and startups such as Facebook, Twilio Inc., Salesforce, and most recently, Side.
"During this time of incredible expansion for The Agency, it's more important than ever that we have experienced leaders like Aisha aiding our strategic agent growth and development," said President of The Agency, Rainy Hake Austin. "At The Agency, we are focused on quality over quantity and believe in partnering with like-minded professionals who are a true representation of our brand and culture. Aisha will be instrumental in helping our brokerage strategically and thoughtfully grow, especially as we focus on innovation and advancement in key markets."
Prior to joining The Agency, Chiappetta held the position of Director of Partnership Expansion at Side, where she was instrumental in the creation, implementation and success of the real estate tech company's expansion. She led a cross-country team solely responsible for matching driven real estate professionals with the right team to aid their growth. In less than three years, Chiappetta was able to develop this segment of the start-up from ground zero to over $11M in annual revenue. In her new position, Chiappetta will work with the executive and leadership teams to develop the company's overall recruiting strategy, systems and processes.
"Having worked for leading technology start-ups, Aisha brings an impressive background and skillset to The Agency," said Shane Farkas, COO of The Agency. "Aisha has an entrepreneurial spirit and a drive for helping people succeed and grow that aligns with The Agency's mission to provide the very best experience for our agents and clients. She will be a valued asset to our organization as we seek to advance the technology, service and solutions for our agents and staff while still maintaining our luxury, boutique approach to real estate."
With decades of experience in recruiting and sales with a particular focus on new market build-outs and technology start-ups, Chiappetta has developed an all-encompassing skillset. She is revered for her exceptional leadership, innovation, creativity and ability to see potential where others might not. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Management from the University of San Francisco and currently resides in San Francisco. Chiappetta is the proud mother of four children and enjoys embracing her New Orleans roots through cooking old family recipes. As a mother and executive, she aims to inspire others through positivity, laughter, and her innate optimism.
"I'm beyond excited to join The Agency at this inflection point in the company's growth," said Chiappetta. "I see a lot of energy, drive, momentum, and hunger to win from the team, along with exciting challenges to conquer. I see this next chapter as a multi-stage rocket heading into space and I am excited to have a seat."
This announcement comes at a time of impressive growth for the firm. The Agency recently announced a number of new leaders to its team, including industry veteran Quetzal Grimm as Managing Director to lead the growth of its first Silicon Valley offices and Mike Schwartz to aid in strategic growth initiatives and expansion into new markets. As one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world, The Agency plans to announce additional strategic partners in the coming months.
The Agency is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company representing clients in a spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, residential leasing, and luxury vacation rentals. Since its inception in 2011, The Agency has modernized and advanced the real estate industry by fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Shunning the traditional brokerage model, agents share knowledge, spheres of influence, contacts, and expertise, ensuring clients better representation and a true competitive edge. The Agency has closed more than $41 billion in real estate transactions since its inception and has over 900 agents in more than 50 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe.
