The New Location Marks First in Europe for Global Real Estate Brokerage
LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage, The Agency has announced the launch of its first European franchise office in The Netherlands' capital of Amsterdam. The new locale is the firm's first franchise in Europe among its growing network of offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. The Amsterdam office is led by accomplished luxury real estate agent and managing partner, Karina Nippérus.
"We're thrilled to introduce The Agency brand overseas as we launch our first European franchise in The Netherlands," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "Our partner Karina Nippérus is deeply respected throughout the local community and we know she will be an incredible steward of our unique brand and culture. We are looking forward to announcing more franchise partners throughout Europe this year."
The Agency has rapidly expanded its presence across the globe throughout the past year. In 2021, the firm's global expansion reached new heights with a record-breaking launch of 11 new franchises in one year, marking it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency plans to announce more new global franchise partners in the coming months as part of its strategic expansion. To lead its growth across Europe, The Agency recently appointed John Thorpe as Vice President of Franchise Sales and Operations - Europe who has over 20 years of experience working in the international market.
"Our expansion in Europe is an exciting next chapter for The Agency as we continue to grow our presence in major metropolitan markets across the globe," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "We're thrilled to partner with Karina Nippérus on this venture and offer our unparalleled resources and tools to agents, buyers and sellers in The Netherlands."
With two decades of real estate experience and a wealth of knowledge, Karina Nippérus has her finger on the pulse on the luxury real estate market in Amsterdam. Prior to joining The Agency, Nippérus enjoyed a successful, 20-year career as a top agent in the area, guiding clients through the buying and selling process while navigating complex real estate transactions. Born and raised in Veendam, a small village in The Netherlands, Nippérus moved to Amsterdam at the age of 19 to attend university. After being inspired by a local real estate agent, she obtained her license and began sharpening her skills and expertise while servicing clients throughout the Noord-Holland region. Clients choose to work with Nippérus for her precision, deep market knowledge, fierce negotiation skills and the high quality service she provides. When she's not selling real estate, Nippérus enjoys traveling and spending time with family and friends.
"I'm excited to partner with The Agency and bring the brand's fresh and modern approach to luxury real estate to The Netherlands, with our first office launching in Amsterdam," said Nippérus. "Our country is ready for a brand like The Agency, with its international appeal, exceptional offerings and unmatched marketing power."
The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to real estate, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. Since its founding, the firm has continued its commitment to first-class service and partners with the very best professionals in every market. As The Agency strategically expands, it maintains its local boutique feel, all while providing a truly global, luxury network.
The Agency Amsterdam is located at Van Eeghenstraat 82, 1071GK Amsterdam, NL.
About The Agency
The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $41 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 50 offices in five countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate franchise brands in the world.
