LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage, The Agency is pleased to announce that Kate Schillace has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer. Schillace has held various positions within The Agency's creative team for the past seven years, and most recently served as the firm's Creative Director.
"With Kate at the helm of our experienced creative team, The Agency is uniquely positioned to continue to set trends and provide an innovative experience for our agents, clients, and franchisees," said Rainy Hake Austin, President of The Agency. "I am looking forward to working together with the team under Kate's leadership as we continue to grow our brand with like-minded partners around the world."
As Chief Creative Officer, Schillace will lead the global brand strategy while overseeing the creative team serving agents and their clients. She will continue to collaborate across all departments to bring the multi-layered brand's identity to life and ensure it resonates across all marketing platforms.
"I've loved my journey with The Agency family and am honored to accept the position of Chief Creative Officer," Schillace said. "I'm so lucky to work with such a talented and passionate team within The Agency's marketing department, and look forward to us continuing to propel the brand forward during this exciting time of growth for the company."
During her tenure at The Agency, Shillace has led brand strategy for the firm and also an extensive portfolio of luxury clients, including CIM Group, Kennedy Wilson, Lennar Multifamily Communities, Essex, JMA Ventures, and MSD Capital. She has a vast knowledge and understanding of a broad scope of residential offerings and markets, from Beverly Hills to Los Cabos, Hawaii to Park City.
About The Agency
The Agency is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company representing clients in a spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, residential leasing, and luxury vacation rentals. Since its inception in 2011, The Agency has modernized and advanced the real estate industry by fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Shunning the traditional brokerage model, agents share knowledge, spheres of influence, contacts, and expertise, ensuring clients better representation and a true competitive edge. The Agency has closed more than $25 billion in real estate transactions since its inception and has almost 700 agents in more than 42 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
