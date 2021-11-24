LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage, The Agency is pleased to announce that Laura Corrigan has been promoted to Vice President of Public Relations and Communications. Corrigan has worked within The Agency's creative team for nearly five years and most recently served as the firm's Director of Public Relations.
"With Laura at the helm of our skilled public relations team, The Agency will continue to deliver the highest standard of service and exposure for our agents, clients, and franchisees," said Rainy Hake Austin, President of The Agency. "The Agency prides itself on standing apart from the pack, and our award-winning public relations team is certainly no exception."
In this role, Corrigan will lead the company's internal and external communications efforts, focusing on advancing the company's corporate narrative, strategic expansion into new markets, and ensuring maximum exposure for new and existing media campaigns. The Agency Public Relations department regularly garners thousands of editorial placements a year on behalf of the brokerage across local, national, and international publications and is consistently recognized in esteemed industry awards for its world-class campaigns.
"I'm excited and grateful to accept the position of Vice President of Public Relations and Communications," Corrigan said. "I'm fortunate to work with such a talented team and look forward to continuing to tell The Agency's story, especially during this time of impressive growth for the company."
During her time at The Agency, Corrigan has implemented and executed the communications strategy on a corporate and regional level for the firm's 50 offices with more than 800 agents. Additionally, she has directed PR campaigns for The Agency Development Group and its portfolio of luxury clients.
With nearly a decade of experience, Corrigan has managed global media campaigns for a wide range of developers and their residential developments, such as The Howard Hughes Corp. - Ward Village., Montage Kapalua Bay, RLH - One&Only Mandarina, Oceanwide Holdings - Oceanwide Plaza, Pacific Eagle, Timbers Resorts, Trumark Urban, and more.
About The Agency
The Agency is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company representing clients in a spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, residential leasing, and luxury vacation rentals. Since its inception in 2011, The Agency has modernized and advanced the real estate industry by fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Shunning the traditional brokerage model, agents share knowledge, spheres of influence, contacts, and expertise, ensuring clients better representation and a true competitive edge. The Agency has closed more than $37 billion in real estate transactions since its inception and has 850 agents in more than 48 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
