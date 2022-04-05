Global Real Estate Brokerage Expands Footprint with 33rd Franchise
LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage The Agency has announced the launch of its new franchise office in Brantford, Ontario in Canada. The new locale is the firm's 33rd franchise among its growing network of offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe. The Brantford office will be led by esteemed luxury real estate agents and managing partners Steve Bailey, Katia Bailey, Chris Costabile and Courtney Costabile. The Agency currently has several franchise offices throughout Canada, including Ottawa, Muskoka, Toronto, Montreal, Victoria, Oakville, Calgary, Kitchener, Cowichan and Vancouver.
"As the fifth franchise office opening in Canada this year alone, we are thrilled to paint the city of Brantford red and further expand our footprint in another leading Canadian market," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "The attractive quality of life, rich cultural experiences, close proximity to Toronto and top-rated school systems made Brantford a no-brainer for The Agency's next hub."
The Agency has rapidly expanded its presence across the globe throughout the past year. In 2021, the firm's global expansion reached new heights with a record-breaking launch of 11 new franchises in one year, marking it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. In Q1 of 2022, The Agency has already showcased impressive franchise growth in Canada, opening offices in Downtown Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Muskoka, and now Brantford.
"Renowned as the 'Tournament Capital of Ontario,' Brantford showcases small-town charm complete with all of the amenities one would desire in a major city," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "We look forward to further providing boutique concierge service and cutting-edge technology to residents in the thriving city of Brantford."
A seasoned real estate professional who has achieved more than $1 billion in sales over his decade-and-a-half-long career, Steve Bailey is a Broker and Managing Partner of The Agency in Waterloo Region, Oakville, Muskoka, and Brantford. Born in Prince George, British Columbia, Steve grew up largely in Oakville, Ontario, also living internationally due to his father's job in banking. A skilled communicator and world-aware market expert, Steve has a degree in Business from Wilfrid Laurier University. Prior to joining The Agency, he founded and ran The Bailey Team for over 14 years at RE/MAX. There, he was awarded every sales and career award that the brand offered. As his team grew, his wife, Katia, came on board to oversee operations. The Bailey Team ranked #9 in Canada and #21 globally for RE/MAX before launching at The Agency, overseeing over a billion in sales and thousands of transactions. Always advocates for their community, Steve and his team support local food banks and volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, Heart & Stroke and Samaritan's Purse. In his free time, he enjoys traveling, golfing, snowmobiling and spending time with his family.
Katia Bailey, Broker of Record and Managing Partner of The Agency's Waterloo Region, Oakville, Muskoka, and Brantford offices, brings a true passion for real estate and an authentic, people-forward approach to running the brokerage. Katia launched her career in real estate operations and marketing over 17 years ago and was the former Operations Manager for The Bailey Team. Born in Portugal—and fluent in Portuguese—Katia moved to Canada with her family when she was two years old, and it has been her home ever since. Prior to transitioning to real estate, she helped develop her parents' travel agency. A mother to daughters, Katia has spent many years devoted to parenting and supporting her children. She volunteers with charitable organizations such as Samaritan's Purse, Coldest Night of the Year, Heart & Stroke and local food banks.
"The Agency has already seen vast success in numerous leading markets throughout Canada, and we are confident that our newest franchise office in Brantford will be no exception," said Steve Bailey. "Brantford balances both urban and rural qualities with convenient access to big-city benefits across the city, making the city ideal for buyers seeking a variety of offerings," added Katia Bailey.
Chris Costabile is an award-winning, top-producing real estate professional with a decade of experience in the industry. Chris has completed over 500 transactions to date and achieved more than $500M in sales. He serves as a Managing Partner of The Agency Brantford alongside his wife, Courtney Costabile. Among his many designations, he has been named to the Top 100 Agents in Canada by Rate My Agent and Best Real Estate Agent for two years running by Community Votes. He also was awarded Centurion Winner with Century21 multiple times, achieved Top 1% BRREA from 2019 to 2022 and has been named a RE/MAX Triple Platinum winner. Top Agent Magazine has also featured Chris on its Top 30 Under 30 and Top 35 Under 35 lists and recently profiled him for a 2021 cover story. Chris has also been named Readers Choice Diamond winner by Sachem News for several years running (2017–2022). Raised in Haldimand and having lived in Brantford, Norfolk and now Langton, Chris is deeply familiar with the region's real estate market. In his spare time, Chris can be found spending time with his family of seven, watching sports, traveling, collecting signed football helmets and smoking meats to serve to gatherings of friends and family. He is also active in the philanthropy space. In addition to organizing and hosting a memorial golf tournament in honor of a late friend, Chris regularly donates to The Breast Cancer Society, Brantford's Nova Vita women's shelter and The Why Not Youth Centre. He also sponsors several local children's sports teams each year.
As a managing partner of The Agency Brantford—alongside her husband, Chris Costabile—Courtney Costabile's drive, compassion and keen attention to detail have earned her the respect of her colleagues and fellow agents. Her areas of expertise span from Brant County, Hamilton-Wentworth and Haldimand to Norfolk, Oxford, Middlesex and Elgin County. Born and raised in Hamilton, Courtney is deeply familiar with the region's diverse real estate market and is a knowledgeable resource for her clients. Courtney's firsthand experiences with owning, buying and selling are vast and include being a tenant, homeowner and property flipper. When she isn't in the office or connecting with her clients, Courtney can be found spending time with her husband, Chris, their five kids and English Bulldog, Guinness. Courtney also supports The Breast Cancer Society, Brantford's Nova Vita women's shelter and The Why Not Youth Centre.
"Having lived in Brantford, the city will always be home to me and I couldn't be more excited to help residents find their dream home in this flourishing city," said Chris Costabile. "The Agency's cutting-edge technology and unparalleled marketing resources will bring a new era of luxury real estate to Brantford that has not been seen before," added Courtney Costabile.
The Agency Brantford will be operating out of 20 Roy Blvd Unit 11a Brantford ON. N3R 7K2.
