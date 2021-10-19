LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage, The Agency, has announced the launch of its new franchise office in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new locale is the firm's 24th franchise among its growing network of offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The Las Vegas office will be helmed by leading luxury real estate agent and managing partner, Zar Zanganeh.
"We're thrilled to partner with Zar Zanganeh as we bring The Agency to Las Vegas," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "Zar has an impressive track record and expertise in the area and I know he will be an incredible steward of The Agency brand and our unique culture as we continue to grow our presence on the west coast and around the world."
The Agency has rapidly expanded its presence throughout the globe this year with the debut of multiple new franchise locations including in Oakville, Canada, New Canaan, Connecticut, North Shore-New York, Calgary, Canada, Vancouver, Canada, Boston, Massachusetts, and Maui, Hawaii, in addition to new corporate office locations in Studio City and Pacific Palisades, California.
"We're so excited to welcome our new partner Zar Zanganeh to The Agency family and debut our distinct brand in the Las Vegas market," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "We look forward to showcasing the power of The Agency brand, our groundbreaking technology, and unmatched marketing capabilities with clients and agents throughout the area."
Zar Zanganeh brings close to two decades of luxury real estate experience to The Agency. Having achieved more than $1.5 billion in property sales throughout his successful career, he previously owned and served as a top selling agent at Luxe Estates and Lifestyles. Recognized as a leading expert in luxury residential properties and representing celebrity and high networth clientele around the world, Zanganeh's deep passion and enthusiasm for the Las Vegas market has made him consistently sought-after by buyers, sellers and developers for his in-depth knowledge and expertise. His warm and inviting personality coupled with superior white-glove service has earned him a loyal client base, with discretion as the cornerstone of his business. From luxury residential homes to condominiums, investment properties and new downtown strip developments, Zanganeh's wealth of knowledge across Las Vegas' premier neighborhoods is unrivaled. Hailing from Tehran, he was raised in Nice, France and Marbella, Spain where he attended The International Academy. A member of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, he has traveled to more than 20 countries and is fluent in Spanish, Persian and English.
"I am honored to join The Agency family and bring the brand's innovative culture and unparalleled reach to my clients in Las Vegas," said Zar Zanganeh. "The Agency brand and the Las Vegas market hold incredible synergy and I look forward to expanding my team with like-minded individuals who share the same vision and business philosophy."
The Agency Development Group is currently involved in the sales and marketing for two of Las Vegas' premier development projects, Ascaya and Juhl Las Vegas, with Zanganeh achieving notable sales success at both residential developments.
The Agency Las Vegas will be located at 353 E Bonneville, #185, Las Vegas, NV 89101.
About The Agency
The Agency is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company representing clients in a spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, residential leasing, and luxury vacation rentals. Since its inception in 2011, The Agency has modernized and advanced the real estate industry by fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Shunning the traditional brokerage model, agents share knowledge, spheres of influence, contacts, and expertise, ensuring clients better representation and a true competitive edge. The Agency has closed more than $25 billion in real estate transactions since its inception and has almost 700 agents in more than 47 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
